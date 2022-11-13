Up to $6,700 could be coming to you in stimulus money

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEtmb_0j8rBXF400
Photo of money spread outPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons)

Did you get all of your stimulus money from the IRS?

It's definitely worth checking as the IRS says that there are are many unclaimed stimulus checks that are worth between $1,500 and $6,700. If you have a loved one that doesn't normally file taxes or even if you haven't filed taxes, this could apply to you.

There were actually quite a few stimulus programs and tax programs during the year including the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other tax credits. This could potentially mean thousands of dollars more in the pockets of millions of people. (source)

This doesn't even include the state and local programs such as the Golden State Stimulus I or II or the Inflation Relief program in the state of California.

You may receive a letter from the IRS about stimulus money

Some individuals could even be receiving a letter in the mail from the IRS. It is legit. It's not a scam. In fact, the IRS is sending out letters to over 9 million people across the United States. So it's clearly a widespread problem where a lot of people have not received their stimulus money.

How to be sure you get your stimulus money

If you're still thinking you could be owed some stimulus money, your best option is to contact the IRS directly here. The IRS may want you to file a 2021 tax return. In many cases, individuals and families can get these expanded tax benefits, so even if you--or a loved one--have little or no income from a job, business or other source.

What do you think of this news?

Feel free to leave a comment sharing what you think about this update.

Please feel free to share this with any friends or family on social media if you think that they might find this information to be helpful.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

# money# economy# inflation# stimulus# 2022

