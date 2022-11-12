New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding money Photo by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)

I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.

What does the cost of living look like in Tennessee?

Let's look at the largest city in the state: Nashville. Currently in Nashville, the average home cost is $457,000, which would mean an average mortgage of $1918 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 6.0% interest rate (source).

What about other expenses? Well, according to this source, the average estimated costs for a family of four before rent or mortgage is $4,140. The average salary in Nashville is $5,000. Looking at these numbers, it is hard to see how many families are making their finances work right now. The average expenses are well over $6,000 but the salary is $1,000 less. That just doesn't add up.

Conclusion

With the Family Security Act 2.0, this stimulus money that comes to families could make a big difference in closing this gap financially. At this time, the Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

What do you think about this proposal?

