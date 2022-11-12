Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of Walmart Photo by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons)

Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.

More than two-thirds of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. It's actually questionable if self-checkouts benefit the economy or help customers, according to professor Adrian Beck.

“Consumers are not very good at scanning reliably. Why should they be? They’re not trained.” —Adrian Beck

According to a Tucson station KGUN 9, an Arizona woman was cited for shoplifting while using self-checkout at Walmart—but she claims it was an honest mistake. The woman, who did not wish to be named and is in her 60s, told the outlet that she was "in complete and total shock" when she was cited. (source) It's easy to miss an item in your cart when using self-checkout, so it is easy to believe this woman is telling the truth.

Another individual recently went to Walmart and found an unknown charge on her receipt for an unknown charge of $19.86. (source) While that may not be a self-check out issue by itself, just having another person scanning items for you means you can spend more attention to prices. There are clearly a lot of issues going on with using self-checkout stations today.

What do you think about using self-checkout? Please feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.

