Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners

Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.

Renters in Chicago can get stimulus money

First, let's see what money is available for renters. As a resident of Chicago, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to this website which will give you support and everything you need to apply for help with your rent in Chicago. The city of Chicago also has a rental assistance program for residents here.

Money available to homeowners in Chicago

What are your options if you actually own your home? Well, first, you can always visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here . The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is a program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage support. This program reopened this month. Homeowners can fill out applications by going here: illinoishousinghelp.org. Chicago can also go to the Department of Housing for other options as well.

