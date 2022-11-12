Stimulus payments of $325 likely coming your way

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

If you're a resident of Indiana, you likely have some great news: a check or deposit of $325 is coming your way from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue.

Why are you getting this money?

Most Indiana residents are being sent two payments. The first payment coming is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund, because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb where you will be sent an additional $200 per taxpayer. So, in all, you can get a payment for up to $650 from the state of Indiana.

And, best of all, you don't have to do anything to receive this money.

Be on the lookout for scammers

Because of this situation with the state sending out money, right now is also a time where scammers will try to fool taxpayers. Please exercise great caution with any information regarding tax refunds. Never give out any personal information such as Social Security or bank account numbers to anyone who asks. (source)

If you have any questions at all, it is best to contact the I ndiana Department of Revenue here . Make sure if someone contacts you they are in fact an employee from the Department of Revenue.

