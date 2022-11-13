Cracker Barrel accused of discrimination by employee

Cracker Barrel store exterior Photo by Wikimedia (Creative Commons)

This article is based on information from the following sources: crackerbarrel.com, scrapehero.com, thedailymeal.com and eeoc.gov

Cracker Barrel is a well-established restaurant business with over 600 stores across the United States and has 60 locations in Florida alone. But it appears that there could be a serious problem at some of the stores with discrimination, as there have been many issues at stores in the past as I'll explain in a moment. On Cracker Barrel's website regarding diversity and inclusion it states, "Discrimination, overt or through unconscious bias, has no place at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store."

But one former Cracker Barrel employee says that the Cracker Barrel location she worked at actually used code words to profile Black customers.

According to the following video on TikTok, some Cracker Barrel employees use a specific term to describe Black customers in a derogatory way. Here is the video from TikTok user @cinnamnhoney

@cinnamnhoney a waitress used to complain SO MUCH if i sat “canadians” in her section & i was so confused bc i thought canadians were stereotyped as nice ♬ original sound - kooze

Cracker Barrel's Response To The Situation

Cracker Barrel, for its part, issued a statement about the TikTok in question. "We only recently learned about this video, and racism has no place at Cracker Barrel. Any actions like the ones described in the video would be against our policies, beliefs, and who we are as a company." (source) The store even has the values on their website

Other Instances Involving Cracker Barrel

Back in 2006, 51 employees at three separate Cracker Barrel Illinois franchises were awarded a total of $2 million after winning a lawsuit pertaining to racial and sexual harassment. In addition, Cracker Barrel was required to train all employees at those stores regarding harassment and to periodically report any complaints it receives about sex or race discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

What does all of this mean for Cracker Barrel right now? It's hard to say as their internal investigation is under way. I'll follow up on any additional news regarding this story in a future article.

What do you think of this news story?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful or informative, please share it on social media with friends and family.