Social Security payment increases are happening now for some individuals

Here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source) This is good news but perhaps could be even better since inflation is currently 12.8% in Washington state at time of publishing. (source)

In addition to increases in 2023, some individuals will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

"Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room," Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, said recently in a news release.

So, how much you will get from Social Security?

If so, that's totally understandable. Social Security can be pretty complicated. So, one of the best possible steps you can take is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link where you can go step-by-step through the process. If you need assistance, you can find it there as well on the official SSA website.

What do you think of this news regarding Social Security? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

