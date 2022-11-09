Many Oregon residents should have received $600 payment

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJtSe_0j4Tzcr900
rolled moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

Did you get a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon over the summer? If you're not sure, read on.

The Oregon Department of Revenue sent out One-Time Assistance Payments to eligible households who qualified under House Bill 4157​ (2022). These were one-time $600 payments, per tax return, that were required to be delivered over the summer.

These payments were sent out to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. In order to qualify for the credit, taxpayers have to fit within certain income limits. For instance, a family with two children would have to earn no more than $53,865 annually, according to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

But what if you didn't receive your money?

Did you not receive your payment or you think that your payment was lost? Your best move is to contact the Oregon Department of Revenue by phone. The phone number is 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222. Phone lines are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It is important to note that the phone lines are closed 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and on holidays.

