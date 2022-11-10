Payments up to $1,500 coming to residents

Have you received your money back from the state of Colorado? Some taxpayers have not yet at this time. Where did this money come from? Well, last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law that gives residents of Colorado a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. (source)

You may have received your money already over the summer, or it could be coming later.

How can you check the status of your money?

If you've already filed your Colorado state income tax return, you should be in good shape. There is one important factor to consider: you needed to file your state return by October 17th, 2022 to have been eligible for this money. If you qualify and file a state income tax return by the October 17, 2022, extension deadline, the refund will be issued by January 31, 2023. (source)

One reason for possible delays

It is possible that the payment went to the wrong place. It is a good idea to check to see if you have a current and correct address on record the state of Colorado. If you're not sure or you need need to update your address, you can go to Revenue Online here. You can also by submit a completed form for Address Change to the state of Colorado.

What do you think of this payment from the state of Colorado?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!