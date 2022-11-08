Here are the top Black Friday deals at Target

It's that time of year again, so here are the best deals around at Target. With over 300 Target stores in California, there is likely one near you. And, best of all, you don't have to wait for the great deals. Target price matches many of their competitor's prices. Starting October 6, 2022, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2022, you can request a price match. Proof of purchase is required for price adjustments. For more details, you can visit Target's website here.

Here are some of the best deals you'll find at Target:

1) Get a free $5 Target gift card when you spend $25 on skin care products. (Why not save a few dollars on the items you use on a regular basis?)

2) Apple AirPods Pro for only $199.99 (normally $249.99). (These headphones are always in demand, so if you want a pair, don't hesitate to get them at this price.)

3) Buy two, get one free on select video games, books, board games, puzzles and more. (Included in this promotion is video games for Nintendo Switch, Playstation and X-Box, which are often excluded from many sales.)

4) Get up to 50% off select TVs, sound bars and streaming devices. (Including a 55" TCL smart TV for only $299 which is normally $599.)

5) Get up to 40% off character clothing for the entire family. (You'll find Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Loony Toons and much more.)

You can take advantage of all of these sales right now. And here's a secret: the prices are lower online. I can tell you this first hand. Buy online and you'll save more money.

What do you think of these deals at Target?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!