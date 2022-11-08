Over 18 million Californians are waiting for stimulus payments

counting money in hands Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Have you not gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund yet?Well, the good news is you're not alone. You and approximately 17,999,999 taxpaying California residents haven’t either.

So far, the Franchise Tax Board said recently that it has issued 4.5 million direct deposits and mailed out 905,000 prepaid debit cards since distribution began Oct. 28. (source)

That being said, the state of California recently has announced a new timeline for payments. Many individuals will receive their money by mid-November but some payments going out as late as mid-January. (source)

Any payments that are issued through direct deposits in different phases. So, for example, if you filed your taxes electronically in 2020 and got a state tax refund by direct deposit, that means you will also receive the Middle Class tax Refund in the same way. If you would like more information, you can contact the Franchise Tax Board here to contact the via online chat or on the phone. You can visit the state website here. visit the state website here.

