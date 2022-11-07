New stimulus check for many Illinois residents

photo of woman with money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. ( source ) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.

Another payment is coming too

As great as one stimulus payment is, how about more good news? A one-time property tax rebate is coming too which is for 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 up to $300 per household. ( source )

If you have not received your payments yet, it is worth checking on the state website here .

What do you think about these programs by the state of Illinois?

