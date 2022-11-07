New stimulus check for many Illinois residents

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0dM7_0j1cxfZW00
photo of woman with moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all of the children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source) This new stimulus went into place when a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal. But there's even more good news for you to consider too.

Another payment is coming too

As great as one stimulus payment is, how about more good news? A one-time property tax rebate is coming too which is for 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 up to $300 per household. (source)

If you have not received your payments yet, it is worth checking on the state website here.

What do you think about these programs by the state of Illinois?

I'd love to hear your thoughts. Let me know in the comments.

If you found this article helpful or informative, please share this article with on social media with friends and family. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# stimulus# inflation# 2022

Comments / 46

Published by

Focusing on local news that matters to you.

Spokane, WA
21558 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Massachusetts State

Stimulus payment coming to many individuals

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As costs keep rising in Massachusetts, the state is getting hit harder than many other states. For example, electric costs in Massachusetts are up 14.5% compared to 11% nationally and natural gas is up 27% compared to 21.6% nationally. (source) But here's some good news: you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.

Read full story

Social Security payment increases are happening now for some individuals

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source) This is good news but perhaps could be even better since inflation is currently 12.8% in Washington state at time of publishing. (source)

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Many Oregon residents should have received $600 payment

rolled moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you get a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon over the summer? If you're not sure, read on. The Oregon Department of Revenue sent out One-Time Assistance Payments to eligible households who qualified under House Bill 4157​ (2022). These were one-time $600 payments, per tax return, that were required to be delivered over the summer.

Read full story
41 comments
Colorado State

Payments up to $1,500 coming to residents

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Have you received your money back from the state of Colorado? Some taxpayers have not yet at this time. Where did this money come from? Well, last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law that gives residents of Colorado a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. (source)

Read full story
9 comments
Pennsylvania State

Up to $975 coming to many people in Pennsylvania

photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for hundreds of thousands of residents in Pennsylvania. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
41 comments
California State

Here are the top Black Friday deals at Target

target storefrontPhoto by Wikimedia (Creative Commons) It's that time of year again, so here are the best deals around at Target. With over 300 Target stores in California, there is likely one near you. And, best of all, you don't have to wait for the great deals. Target price matches many of their competitor's prices. Starting October 6, 2022, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2022, you can request a price match. Proof of purchase is required for price adjustments. For more details, you can visit Target's website here.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

Over 18 million Californians are waiting for stimulus payments

counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Have you not gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund yet?Well, the good news is you're not alone. You and approximately 17,999,999 taxpaying California residents haven’t either.

Read full story
50 comments

Up to $800 payment coming to South Carolina residents soon

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for your wallet if you live in South Carolina and have filed your taxes recently. Some money is likely coming your way. According to the South Carolina Department of​ Revenue, the state will be issuing close to one billion dollars to eligible taxpayers. There is an overage and this money will be issued before the end of the year to taxpayers.

Read full story
53 comments
Maine State

Stimulus checks are coming your way

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.

Read full story
40 comments
Alaska State

Residents to get thousands of dollars

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Did you know that many individuals in Alaska are going to be getting back a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

New higher Social Security benefit amounts starting this month for some individuals

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) For months there's been talk of Social Security checks going up and that is officially happening in January of 2023. An estimated 70 million Americans will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)

Read full story
74 comments
Connecticut State

One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.

Read full story
35 comments

Hurry now to get thousands in stimulus money from the state

photo of cashPhoto by ThomasJPhotos (Creative Commons) If you haven't gotten your stimulus money from the IRS yet, the good news is that there is still time to do so. But the clock is definitely ticking, and you do not want to delay. The deadline for claiming your money depends on if you're required to file a tax return or not. You're generally not required if you file single and earn less than $12,550 per year.

Read full story
8 comments
Massachusetts State

$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)

Read full story
51 comments

An 8-month pregnant Twitter employee says she was locked out of company computer night before mass layoffs announced

photo of TwitterPhoto by Brett Jordan (Creative Commons) Imagine you're logging into your work computer just to check something and then... nothing. It just won't work. Did you type in your password wrong? Is there some kind of error? You eventually give up. And then, the very next day, mass layoffs are announced. You're told that until the layoffs are over, no one needs to come into work.

Read full story
16 comments
Washington State

Student loan debt forgiveness applications being accepted

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you have have any student loan debt at all, you'll want to keep reading. Individuals in Washington on average have federal and private student debt of $33,342 and you might be able to get a lot of that debt forgiven. The new website where you can get back up to $20,000 forgiven is live. There might be a few bugs or hick ups, but it is active and you can visit now before the website officially launches at the end of the month. The website can be found right here. It is important to note that the debt forgiveness is temporarily on hold, but should be coming through soon once a court technicality is taken care of.

Read full story
18 comments
Washington State

Millions of people are still owed thousands in stimulus money

holding moneyPhoto by Benzoix (Creative Commons) If you live in Washington state, here's some news you'll want to know about from the IRS. Many individuals and families are eligible to get stimulus money from 2021.

Read full story
12 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child. Romney calls the bill “pro-family, pro-life and pro-marriage,” and it is the second version of the legislation after it was originally proposed in 2021. Romney says the payments would decrease the economic burdens on young parents and incentivize marriage by keeping the income threshold for benefits the same for single parents and couples.

Read full story
32 comments
California State

You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy