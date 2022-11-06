One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in hand Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.

What are the requirements for this money?

As far as the requirements go, there are only a few things to consider. First, you must be a resident of Connecticut. Second, you need to have at least one child who is listed as a dependent on your 2021 tax return that is under the age of 18 years old. There are also some very specific income thresholds to consider from the state such as making less than $100,000 or $200,000 for those filing jointly.

How to apply to get your money from the state

To get your money, you need to apply for the Child Tax Rebate. Just visit this state of Connecticut webpage and click on “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.” ​It is important to note that even if you owe taxes to the state of Connecticut, you'll still be able to get this tax rebate. So it is definitely worth doing.

What do you think of this money coming to families from the state?

