Hurry now to get thousands in stimulus money from the state

photo of cash Photo by ThomasJPhotos (Creative Commons)

If you haven't gotten your stimulus money from the IRS yet, the good news is that there is still time to do so. But the clock is definitely ticking, and you do not want to delay. The deadline for claiming your money depends on if you're required to file a tax return or not. You're generally not required if you file single and earn less than $12,550 per year.

Let's look closer at the details about these stimulus payments.

More about the stimulus money you might be owed

During 2021, the IRS sent out checks for up to $1,400 per qualifying taxpayer and each of their dependents. Eligible recipients may even qualify for more money if they never received a stimulus check at all, or if their circumstances changed. (source)

As a resident of New York, you are also eligible to the new $270 stimulus payment from the the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF). This payment started being sent out this fall.

When is the official deadline to claim your stimulus money?

You have until Tuesday, Nov. 15, to complete a simplified tax return to claim your missing stimulus or child tax credit money if you're not typically required to file taxes. That's roughly one month away. To help, the IRS is keeping the free file site open until Nov. 17.

