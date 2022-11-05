$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in hand Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)



If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. ( source )

What's the catch?

Well, there isn't a catch, but there is an income limit that determines eligibility for this payment. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. ( source )

What needs to happen for you to get your payment?

The great news is that you don't need to do anything at all. If you are eligible to receive a payment from this specific program, you will automatically receive your $500 payment in the form of a check coming in the mail. The only challenge could be if you did not file a 2021 income tax return. If that is the case--and you still qualify--you will receive a Round 2 payment. ( source )

