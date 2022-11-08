An 8-month pregnant Twitter employee says she was locked out of company computer night before mass layoffs announced

photo of Twitter Photo by Brett Jordan (Creative Commons)

Imagine you're logging into your work computer just to check something and then... nothing. It just won't work. Did you type in your password wrong? Is there some kind of error? You eventually give up. And then, the very next day, mass layoffs are announced. You're told that until the layoffs are over, no one needs to come into work.

Well, that's pretty much what happened to Twitter employee Rachel Bonn. You can see her photo below that she shared on Twitter with her 9-month old child.

More than 1,000 people had already been left go by around 11 p.m. PST, with layoffs spreading to all departments and affecting employees in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. (source)

Here's a recent Tweet from Musk regarding the layoffs.

I don't know about most of what he said there, but the main takeaway is that Musk says Twitter has had a massive revenue drop. Musk has even mentioned charging up to $20 per month for the blue verified check. (source)

Some Twitter employees are actually suing Musk saying that these layoffs are not in fact legal according to California law.

What do you think of this news story? Do you agree with it or disagree with how Musk is handling things?

