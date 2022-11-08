Student loan debt forgiveness applications being accepted

money in hand Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

If you have have any student loan debt at all, you'll want to keep reading. Individuals in Washington on average have federal and private student debt of $33,342 and you might be able to get a lot of that debt forgiven. The new website where you can get back up to $20,000 forgiven is live. There might be a few bugs or hick ups, but it is active and you can visit now before the website officially launches at the end of the month. The website can be found right here. It is important to note that the debt forgiveness is temporarily on hold, but should be coming through soon once a court technicality is taken care of.

How student loan forgiveness works

According to the official government website, the student aid program will give eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients.

How to know if this applies to you

Start by looking at your tax returns to verify how much income you've made. You qualify if you are an individual that made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020. If you have a family that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020, you qualify. Again, you can go to the official website right here to sign up. It is https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application.

What do you think of this student relief program? Do you agree with it or disagree with this student loan forgiveness?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media with friends and family.