Millions of people are still owed thousands in stimulus money





If you live in Washington state, here's some news you'll want to know about from the IRS. Many individuals and families are eligible to get stimulus money from 2021.

There were several stimulus programs and tax programs such as the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other tax credits. This could potentially mean thousands of dollars more in the pockets of millions of people. (source)

You could be receiving a letter in the mail from the IRS. It is legit. It's not a scam.

The only way to get the valuable benefits is to file a 2021 tax return. In many cases, individuals and families can get these expanded tax benefits , even if you or a loved one has little or no income from a job, business or other source.

In other words, many people who don't normally need to file a tax return should do so this year, even if they haven't been required to file in recent years. And keep an eye out to see if you or someone you care about gets one of these letters from the IRS. If you're still thinking you could be owed some stimulus money, your best option is to contact the IRS directly here.

What do you think of this news from the IRS?

Feel free to leave a comment sharing what you think about this update.

Please feel free to share this with any friends or family on social media if you think that they might find this information to be helpful. Thanks!