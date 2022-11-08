Many shoppers don't want to use self-checkout in stores

Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. But data shows that not very many customers like using self-checkout. Data in a recent study shows Approximately 49% of shoppers preferred the personal attention offered in the manned-only lanes, while only 12% of shoppers only use self-checkout exclusively.

Walmart is a huge advocate of self-checkout has been rolling out more self-checkout options in their stores. With over 190 locations found in Illinois, this state ranks 6th overall in the most Walmart stores in the United States. As self-checkout becomes more common, more people are being arrested when items are not scanned properly in stores.

In fact, Walmart began using artificial intelligence to crack down on self-checkout thefts back in 2019. (source) But is the artificial intelligence accurate? That is up for debate.

In a recent example, a woman was cited for shoplifting while using self-checkout at Walmart—but she claims it was an honest mistake. The woman, who did not wish to be named and is in her 60s, told the outlet that she was "in complete and total shock" when she was cited. (source)

Because of these reasons, some legal professionals recommend not using self-checkouts at all, such as Carrie Jernigan, a criminal defense attorney. She says it is one thing that she recommends not doing. According to Jernagin, when an item goes missing, big corporations don't have to present much evidence at all to get an affidavit for a warrant. Even if you aren't convicted of shoplifting, you still would likely have to hire a lawyer which can be costly.

What do you think about using self-checkout?

Please feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.