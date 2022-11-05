Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled up Photo by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons)

Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.

Idaho Renters Can Apply With This Program

First, let's see what money is available for renters. As a resident of Idaho, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to this website which will give you support and everything you need to apply for help with your rent in Idaho. You'll also be able to learn more about the application process.

Programs Available To Idaho Homeowners

What are your options if you actually own your home? Well, first, you can always visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here . The Idaho Housing Commission is another fantastic resource. This group is committed to provide funding for affordable housing opportunities in Idaho communities where they are most needed and when it is economically feasible. There are also other valuable resources here on the Home Assistance Fund page that will provide those that qualify with help for your mortgage.

