Over $350 million in stimulus payments coming to Idaho residents

Here's some wonderful news for your wallet before the holiday season: hundreds of dollars are likely coming your way. The Tax Commission expects to issue more than 800,000 rebates totaling up to $350 million by the end of 2022. (source)

Where is this money coming from?

Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state.

How do you know if you are eligible to get money?

These tax rebates go to individuals who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed income tax returns for those years. How much will you get? Well, the rebate amount is either $75 per taxpayer and each dependent or 12% of your 2020 taxes, whichever is greater. (source)

How can you track your payment?

The best thing to do is to go to the state website and look up the tax information here. You'll also need your social security number or tax payer identification number as well as your driver's license number, state-issued ID number, or your 2021 Idaho income tax return. Best of all, you can use that website at any time.

What do you think about this tax rebate?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.