Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of Illinois

money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

Here's some fantastic news as prices continue to increase. Many residents of Chicago will be receiving a check from the state of Illinois . Payment distribution is expected to take a about two months, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza. (source)

What are the requirements to get this money?

Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). The state of Illinois created a $1.83 billion family relief plan which includes this payment as part of the proposal.

Other programs to fight rising costs in Illinois

The state of Illinois has also suspended the tax on groceries. In addition, there has been a freeze on the motor fuel tax for six months. Lastly, a one-time property tax rebate from the state of Illinois is coming too which is for 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 up to $300 per household.If you have not received your payment after this week, it is worth checking on the state website here .

What do you think about these programs from the state of Illinois?

