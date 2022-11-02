Millions of people are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks

If you get a letter in the mail from the IRS over the next few weeks saying that you are owed money, it is likely not a scam and is totally legit. The IRS has started sending letters to around nine million households nationwide reminding individuals that they could be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks — or even $2,800 checks for married couples. Some individuals and families may be eligible to receive the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits.

With over 7.17 million people living in Washington state, clearly this number of 9 million people receiving these letters is very significant.

This could potentially mean thousands of dollars more in the pockets of millions of people. These special letters from the IRS should arrive in mailboxes over the next few weeks. These letters are printed in both English and Spanish, and also provides a brief overview of each of these three credits mentioned above.

So, if you still have not filed last year's taxes at this time, now is a great time to do so.

You don't want to miss out on potentially thousands of dollars that should be coming your way right now.

