New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in hand Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.

How do you know if you qualify for this money?

You just have to answer a few simple questions to see how much money you will earn from this new program.

For example, here are some questions you can expect to see if you are eligible for the program:

Will you have lived in Washington State at least 183 days (half the year) by the end of 2022?

Will you file a federal income tax return for 2022?

What will your filing status be for 2022?

How many qualifying children will you claim for 2022?

What will your income level be in 2022?

Do you have a valid Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Tax Identification number (ITIN)

Will you have earned income from work or self-employment in 2022?

The more you answer yes to these questions, the higher payment you will get. It is important to note that this is just an estimate at this time too. But depending on the answer to these questions, you can qualify for the payment of up to $1,200. You can sign up here for a reminder for the application when this new program officially rolls out.

What do you think of this stimulus payment?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!