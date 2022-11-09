Alabama will likely see stimulus check for up to $400

money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.

“As the budget chair, my recommendation will be that we spend a goodly portion rebating the money or sending the money back to Alabama taxpayers because they’re the ones that gave it to us in the first place,” said Sen. Arthur Orr (R-AL).

Now it is important to note that this payment is not official yet, but it is very likely coming. Many other states have had a cash surplus and are sending out this stimulus money or refund to taxpayers such as Virginia did here.

