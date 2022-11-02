Apply this week to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons)

According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)

But the deadline for this is fast approaching.

The stimulus payments will provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Eligible residents will be eligible if they file this week to claim their relief checks.

Who will receive this money?

Payments will go to those people who have filed 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022 as a full-time Maine resident. There is also an income requirement to determine eligibility. The individuals also must make have a Federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately, $150,000 if filing as head of household or $200,000 for couples filing jointly. (source)

If you would like more information, go to the the Maine government website here.

What do you think of this stimulus payment?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

