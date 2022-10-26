Many in Oregon should have received $600 stimulus payments





If you are employed in Oregon, you should know that many in the state should have received a one-time stimulus payment of $600. These funds were to be sent out to Oregonians who applied for the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020. According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, about 245,000 Oregonians are expected to be eligible, with payments limited to one per home. (source)

“Cash payments make a huge difference in the lives of working families,” said Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Portland. This item was part of House Bill 4157. According to the state Department of Revenue, the payments should have hit bank accounts of hundreds of thousands of people sometime during the summer. But if you're not sure that you received your money, what should you do?

What should you do if you never received your stimulus money?

The first thing to do is to contact the Oregon Department of Revenue. You can call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 or visit the state website right here. You can also use the self-service tool right here to access your account if you would like.

