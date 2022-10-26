Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota

Photo of man holding money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.

How can you get money for your rent?

If you rent a home In South Dakota, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the South Dakota Emergency Rental Assistance Program here through the state. You can search the entire state database here to find out what is available in your city or county, like the South Dakota Cares program.

What are your options if you have a mortgage?

What are your options if you are a homeowner? Well, if you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here to this website which features resources from the department of United States Housing and Urban Development.

If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here to this specific website page. But there are also more options available to you. You can find other resources here that features other programs available here. You can also contact the South Dakota Housing Authority or this federal agency for more support.

