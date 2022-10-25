Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650

man holding money Photo by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons)

Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

But wait, there's more. Another payment for even more money in the amount of $200 is coming to Indiana residents too.

That means you'll be receiving money in the amount of $125 and $200. If you file your taxes jointly, that means you'll get $325 per person or $650 in all from the state.

How Do You Know You'll Get This Money?

This money will come to you automatically from the state, you don't have to do anything in particular to receive this money. There is no specific rule or requirement to get this money, as long as you are a taxpayer in Indiana. But if you would like more information about this money, you can visit the Indiana Department of Revenue website.

What do you think about this news from the state of Indiana? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

