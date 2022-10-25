Up to $500 stimulus available in New Mexico

woman holding money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).

Do you qualify for this money?

A refundable income tax rebate of $500 for married couples filing joint returns, heads of household and surviving spouses with incomes under $150,000, and $250 for single filers and married individuals filing separately with income under $75,000. (source)

For the taxpayers who meet the following income eligibility requirements, these taxpayers should have automatically qualified and received rebates ranging from $250 to $500. You should get the money automatically. There is no need to apply.

What if you still haven't filed taxes?

If you still have not filed your taxes, you still have the option to file a 2021 New Mexico Personal Income Tax return. New Mexico residents who are not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return can file a 2021 tax return through May 31, 2023 and still be eligible for the $500 or $250 rebate from the state of New Mexico. If you need any help, go here to the official webpage.

What do you think of this news about stimulus money coming from the state of New Mexico?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!