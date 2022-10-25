Many Maine residents getting up to $1,700 in stimulus money

money in hand Photo by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons)

How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.

Who will qualify to receive these stimulus checks?

The checks will be sent to Individuals that file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022 as a full-time Maine resident. So if you haven't filed yet, be sure to click the link below at the end of the post to file your taxes. These individuals who filed a Maine tax return must not be claimed as a dependent.

The individuals also must make have a Federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately, $150,000 if filing as head of household or $200,000 for couples filing jointly. ( source )

If you would like more information you can visit the the Maine government website here.

Again, you still have until the end of the month to make sure that you file your taxes in order to receive this stimulus money.

What do you think of this $850 stimulus check?

