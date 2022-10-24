Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPqTK_0ikc2v2100
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)

Here is more info about this specific check in video from the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Are you eligible to receive this tax rebate payment?

Not every taxpayer is eligible to receive money. But if you had a tax liability last year, you will receive up to $250 if you filed individually, and up to $500 if you filed jointly. Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits (like the credit for taxes you paid to another state or the credit for low income individuals), deductions, or subtractions.

The easiest way to check your eligibility is to use the rebate lookup tool from the Virginia Department of Taxation. If you still have questions, you can look on that same page for more information.

What do you think about this payment from Virginia?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# stimulus# inflation# politics

Comments / 47

Published by

Focusing on local news that matters to you.

Spokane, WA
18878 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia State

Virginia residents should get stimulus of up to $500 by Halloween

Photo of money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)Here's some good news for many taxpayers in Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.

Read full story
28 comments
California State

Millions of people eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks

holding money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) The IRS has started sending letters to around nine million households nationwide reminding individuals that they could be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks — or even $2,800 checks for married couples.

Read full story
44 comments
Missouri State

Rent or own a home in Missouri? You may qualify to get some money

Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Many in Oregon should have received $600 stimulus payments

Photo of hundred dollar billsPhoto by Olia Danovich (Creative Commons) If you are employed in Oregon, you should know that many in the state should have received a one-time stimulus payment of $600. These funds were to be sent out to Oregonians who applied for the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020. According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, about 245,000 Oregonians are expected to be eligible, with payments limited to one per home. (source)

Read full story
94 comments

Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.

Read full story
Indiana State

Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650

man holding moneyPhoto by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
51 comments

Up to $500 stimulus available in New Mexico

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you are feeling that your wallet is a bit lighter right now, the state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time. Currently, inflation is at 7.8% from one year ago in the United States. (Source) Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even could be already in your bank account).

Read full story
20 comments
Maine State

Many Maine residents getting up to $1,700 in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.

Read full story
40 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax rates

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently 7.8% in Los Angeles. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023. While this won't really change things a lot as you file your 2022 taxes next spring, it's still encouraging to know that the IRS is adjusting things and you will see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023.

Read full story
22 comments
California State

Who is the richest person in California?

money stackedPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Creative Commons) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Mark Zuckerberg is the richest individual in the state of California. Zuckerberg has a net worth of around $40 billion, and now owns about 13% of Meta’s stock. Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates.

Read full story
32 comments

Empire State stimulus sends hundreds of dollars to New York state residents

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you have a family in New York state, here's some fantastic news that will impact your wallet. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment. What about the second payment?

Read full story
88 comments
Georgia State

Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.

Read full story
78 comments
California State

When you can expect your California Inflation Relief payment

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Olia Danilevich (Creative Commons) Are you waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if you don't receive it this month, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)

Read full story
36 comments
California State

Student loan relief website up for California residents

Photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.

Read full story
12 comments

New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.

Read full story
62 comments
Delaware State

Delaware residents receiving up to $600

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news you need to know about, especially right now during this time of inflation. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.

Read full story
37 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposal

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative commons) If you or your loved ones are struggling financially, here is a new proposal that would help you ease that strain. This new bill is called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Read full story
117 comments
Virginia State

Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week

money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)

Read full story
125 comments
California State

Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents

rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)

Read full story
155 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy