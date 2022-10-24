Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250

money in envelope Photo by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)

Here is more info about this specific check in video from the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Are you eligible to receive this tax rebate payment?

Not every taxpayer is eligible to receive money. But if you had a tax liability last year, you will receive up to $250 if you filed individually, and up to $500 if you filed jointly. Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits (like the credit for taxes you paid to another state or the credit for low income individuals), deductions, or subtractions.

The easiest way to check your eligibility is to use the rebate lookup tool from the Virginia Department of Taxation. If you still have questions, you can look on that same page for more information.

