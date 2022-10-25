Empire State stimulus sends hundreds of dollars to New York state residents





money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

If you have a family in New York state, here's some fantastic news that will impact your wallet. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment. What about the second payment?

The second payment actually requires some calculating to figure out. The payment comes from the earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit). This amount varies, but it is generally equal to 30% of your allowable federal earned income credit according to the state.

The State of New York will automatically calculate the amount you should get from them. If you would like to get a better idea of how much you can expect from the state, just visit the official New York State website page here.

You will be receiving this check later this month and the payments will be combined on one check.

