Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327p4L_0idvozXG00
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.

How much money should you be getting?

Well, the amount depends on how you file as a taxpayer. For example, if you’re married or filed with your spouse, you should have had a payment of $500 land in your bank account. If you file as a heads of household, you will be getting $375 and single filers or those who file separately will receive $250. (source)

What should you do if you haven't received your money?

If you have not yet received your money, it is possible that there was a problem. Maybe you did not file your tax return. It's possible that you received this return earlier in the summer as well. For more info, you can visit this webpage on the state's website to track your refund or you can visit the frequently asked questions webpage here

.What do you think about this tax refund from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

