Student loan relief website up for California residents

Photo of money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

If you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.

What are the qualifications to get student loan debt forgiven?

You qualify if you are an individual that made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020 or if you are a family that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020. That's it. There are no other qualifications.

How the student loan forgiveness works

According to the official government website, the student aid program that provides eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients. This was a program put into place by President Biden in 2021. The great news is you can apply on this new website in just a few minutes. You can go to the official website right here to sign up.

On average, the student debt loan is close to $37,000 in the California. (source) So, this program can likely help handle a good portion of your debt.

