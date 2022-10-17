New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents

woman holding money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate . There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.

Who will be receiving this money?

There are a few qualifications before you receive this payment. First, you must be a New Jersey resident for all or part of 2020. You must submit a 2020 NJ-1040 (which is a state of New Jersey Tax return). You must have at least one child as a dependent on your state tax return. You must also have a balance of tax of at least $1 dollar or more.

Lastly, you need to have a New Jersey Gross Income of $150,000 or less for individuals with a filing status of Married Filing Joint, Head of Household, or Surviving Spouse. If your filing status is Single or Married Filing Separate, you must have a New Jersey Gross Income of $75,000 or less. To get this $500 payment, you must meet all of those requirements. For more info, please visit this webpage from the State of New Jersey.

Homeowners and renters get more money in new ANCHOR program

There is also another program from New Jersey that will give you more cash in your pocket. This program focuses on property taxes. This program is known as ANCHOR. Homeowners that make up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 rebates on their property tax bills. Homeowners making $150,000 to $250,000 will receive $1,000 rebates. Renters are not left out either . Renters earning up to $150,000 will receive $450 checks. However, these rebates will not be paid out until spring of 2023, with details on how to apply coming later this fall (source).

For more info, you can visit this website with more info from the State of New Jersey.

What do you think about these programs? I'd love to hear your thoughts. Please let me know what you think in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.