Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents

Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)

California will be sending out inflation relief payments to residents starting in about a month and a half during October 2022.

How much money will be coming your way?

Well, the amount of money you will receive varies depending on your income level, filing status, and whether or not you have dependents. In general, per state guidelines, individuals earning under $75,000 will receive $350. For couples with incomes of $150,000 or less, they will receive $700. As mentioned above, the overall maximum amount of inflation relief payment is $1,050. If you are eligible to receive a payment, you will automatically receive a payment. Payments are expected to be issued between October 2022 and January 2023. To find out more information, click here to use the handy state of California calculator tool.

What do you think of this news about the inflation relief payment from the state of California?

