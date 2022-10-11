New extension to receive stimulus payment for up to $800

money in hand Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons)

A new extension has been put in place by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) as a result of Hurricane Ian. The new deadline to file your Individual Income Tax returns is on February 15, 2023.

But it is important to note that extension ​​filers should still file by October 17, 2022 if they want to receive a South Carolina tax rebate before December 31 of this year. Those who file after October 17 will likely have to wait to receive their payment in March 2023. (source)

Where is this money coming from?

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve refunds this year as well as an income tax rate cut. Income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

Here's how this payment works

If you paid in $100 in taxes, you will receive a $100 tax rebate. If you paid more in taxes, there is a cap of up to $800 that you will get back as a refund.

You can visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to see if you are eligible for the rebate and calculate the amount. You can also check your refund status by calling 1-844-898-8542.

