Stimulus payments delayed in Hawaii

Tax refund refunds for some residents of Hawaii are being delayed due to supply chain issues with paper stock. According to the state Department of Taxation, it will be another week until taxpayers receive their paper refunds.

While the state ordered checks in a timely manner for the tax refunds, they have yet to receive them from an outside vendor at this time. The checks are expected to be mailed out around the 17th of this month. (source)

Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. A qualifying family of four could receive $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. ( source )

Wondering how much money is coming your way? For the individuals who earned less than $100,000 in 2021 and couples who earned less than $200,000 will get $300 per tax exemption. So if you have four people, that would mean a maximum payment of $1,200. (source)

