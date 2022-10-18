Why are gas prices so much higher in California?





photo of individual pumping gas Photo by Erik McLean (Creative Commons)

According to AAA, California’s average regular gas price is currently at an average price per gallon of $6.35. With holidays coming soon over the next few months, the demand will be increased for travelers coming to the state, and it will hit local Californians hard. In fact, the average price per gallon is well over $7 per gallon being at $7.226 per gallon in Mono county. Perhaps $7 gas is right around the corner for the rest of the state.

Why are the gas prices so high right now?

According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, West Coast states such as California saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply. which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket.

While De Haan is hopeful there will eventually be relief in the future, he says prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. Hopefully, there will not be a decrease in oil production which would cause gas prices to go even higher. We shall see.

