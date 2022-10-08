California Inflation Relief program will only make inflation worse (opinion)

photo of money in wallet Photo by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons)

The California Inflation Relief program is sending money to millions of residents of California. As many as twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can find out more information about this program on this website.

But this new program with the goal of providing inflation relief may actually make matters worse. According to the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), this program could really cause a lot of problems. Here are some thoughts from Beth Akers Senior Fellow at AEI.

Why is the California Inflation Relief program not a good idea?

In a nutshell, the only tools that policy makers have to do something about inflation are tools that cause some amount of economic pain. The primary tool that is commonly used to fight inflation in the United States is based on monetary policy. In order to prevent some spending, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Akers says that fiscal policy, government spending, shouldn’t be the first line of defense against inflation. But that is exactly what this new program is doing. While the Inflation Relief program can provide some short-term benefits to people when it comes to paying their bills, it also will make inflation worse over the long-term.

