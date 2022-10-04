Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on table Photo by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons)

If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)

Here's a video from the Virginia Department of Taxation that tells you even more details.

There are two important rules to keep in mind when it comes to this tax rebate as well. The two specific eligibility requirements which must be met are as follows. First, you must have a tax liability in Virginia. Secondly, you must have filed your 2021 return by November 1, 2022.

When will you get your money?

According to Virginia government, they are issuing rebates in the order that taxpayers filed their returns For example, if you are in fact eligible and filed your tax return by July 1, you should get your rebate by October 17, which means you should receive it by October 31. Again, you must file your taxes by November 1 to receive the rebate. You can also check this official Virginia website to see more information and to check your current filing status.

What do you think of this one-time payment for $250 or $500 by the commonwealth of Virginia?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.