New stimulus program would give families hundreds every month

If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

Let's look closer at expenses California

Let's take a look at why this is needed. Overall, the cost of living is 149, so it is 49% more than most other places in the United States. Let's look at an example. The largest city in the state is Los Angeles. Currently in Los Angeles, the average home cost is $972,818, which would mean an average mortgage of $4,818 each month, before property taxes if we assume that there is a 4.8% interest rate (source).

What about other expenses?

Well, according to Numbeo, the average estimated costs for a family of four before rent or mortgage is $3,966. The average salary in Los Angeles is $5,286. Looking at these numbers, it is hard to see how many families are making their finances work at all right now. The numbers simply don't add up.

With the Family Security Act 2.0, this stimulus money that comes to families could make a big difference in closing this gap financially.

At this time, the Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

