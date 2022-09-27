Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage





photo of money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these government funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.

Different Programs To Assist Renters

First, let's see what money is available for renters. As a resident of Texas, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to this webpage for Texas here with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Once there, you can use this tool to find out more information about what is available and learn more about the application process.

How You Can Get Money For Your Mortgage

What are your options if you actually own your home? The key is to know where you stand right now. Well, if you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can visit this webpage right here. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here . If you're not sure, you can always visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here.

What do you think about these rental assistance and mortgage programs? Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.