Great white shark soars out of the water right in front of camera

great white shark Photo by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons)

Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according to What Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.

Here's the video for you to enjoy of an enormous great white shark crashing through the water and

Here Are A Few More Facts About Great Whites

Great white sharks are on average 15 feet long to 20 feet long. The females, on average are longer than the males, according to National Geographic . Great white sharks are grey with a white underbelly, from which they get their name. They have a streamlined shape and powerful tails that propel them through the water at over 60 kilometers or 37 miles per hour.

Where Can You Find A Great White Shark?

Great white sharks live in all coastal temperate waters around the world such as the east coast and west coast of the United States, the golf coast, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, the Mediterranean Sea, West Africa, Japan and East China. ( source )

