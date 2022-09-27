Connecticut residents to receive up to $750

money in hand Photo by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons)

Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.

To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application. As far as the requirements go, there are only a few things to consider. First, you must be a resident of Connecticut. Second, you need to have at least one child who is listed as a dependent on your 2021 tax return that is under the age of 18 years old.

There are also some very specific income thresholds to consider from the state such as making less than $100,000 or $200,000 for those filing jointly.

How to apply for this tax rebate

To apply for the Child Tax Rebate, just visit this state of Connecticut webpage and click on “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.” ​ It is important to note that even if you owe taxes to the state of Connecticut, you'll still be able to get this tax rebate. What do you think about the child tax rebate as well as the other tax cuts?

