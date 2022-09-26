Maine residents to receive $850 check

photo of money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Unsplash)

How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.

How do you know if you'll be receiving a $850 check?

These checks will be sent to Individuals that file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022 as a full-time Maine resident. So if you haven't filed yet, be sure to click the link below at the end of the post to file your taxes. For the individuals who filed a Maine tax return, these individuals must not be claimed as a dependent, so checks won't go to children. The individuals also must make have a Federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately, $150,000 if filing as head of household or $200,000 for couples filing jointly. ( source )

If you would like more information you can visit Maine.gov/reliefchecks .

If you need help filing your taxes, you can go to www.cashmaine.org , call 2-1-1, or visit 211maine.org . It is important to file your taxes in order to receive this stimulus money.

What do you think of this $850 stimulus check?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.