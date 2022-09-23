South Carolina residents receiving up to $800 per person

hand holding money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

If you have filed taxes in South Carolina, here's some great news as prices continue to rise: you likely have some money coming your way.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve refunds this year as well as an income tax rate cut. Income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.



Here's How The Income Tax Refund Works

If you paid in $100 in taxes, you will receive a $100 tax rebate. If you paid more in taxes, there is a cap of up to $800 that you will get back as a refund. The rebates are being issued per person, regardless of whether you filed individually or jointly. Those who did not pay income taxes -- around 44% of South Carolina residents -- will not receive a check.

You can visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to see if you are eligible for the rebate and calculate the amount. You can also check your refund status by calling 1-844-898-8542. Amended returns and back year filings may take additional time to process. Errors found while processing your return may result in additional delays.

