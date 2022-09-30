Chick-Fil-A secret menu items shared by former employee

Photo of Chick-Fil-A store Photo by JJBers (Creative Commons)

Who doesn't love some tasty Chick-Fil-A? When you combine that with a secret menu, you have a perfect match made in Heaven. And there are some really amazing items you can create at Chick-Fil-A.

Recently, a Chick-Fil-A employee @promisehorne shared a few of her favorites on a popular video here.

But those are just a few favorites. Let's talk more about some food options that are available.

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

The spicy chicken biscuit is just like it sounds. The sweet, savory flavor from the chicken compliments the buttery biscuit perfectly and is an amazing snack or meal. It's also more mainstream now as it's on the Chick-Fil-A website.

Loaded Chicken Waffle Fries

Loaded Chicken Waffle Fries are just like it sounds. You can create have the Loaded Chicken Waffle Fries if you ask for a 12 count nugget, large waffle fries, pepper jack cheese and buffalo sauce. When you order, you will probably be given the items separately, so you will also need a bowl to put the items in while you put this snack together. You'll want to spread out the waffle fries first, then put the nuggets on top. Lastly, top it off with cheese and buffalo sauce. If you don't like buffalo sauce, you can also opt for honey mustard, Chick-Fil-A sauce or even ketchup. No judgement if you even combine a few of your favorite sauces together!

Cookie IceDream Sandwich

If you have ever been to Chick-Fil-A, then you already know how good their Ice Dream really is. What is even better than the ice cream at Chick-Fil-A is when you combine it with Chocolate Chunk Cookies.Just order the cookies separately. Then use a spoon to scoop the ice cream on top to make a delicious sandwich that is the perfect dessert!

Fried Chicken Club

You may have ordered the Chicken Club from the Chick-Fil-A menu before, but you probably haven’t tried the Fried Chicken Club. The regular Chicken Club comes with a grilled chicken breast patty, but we all know fried chicken is even better. All this menu item does is swap out a grilled piece of chicken for a fried one. It seriously makes a big difference!

Grilled Cheese

The bun from any sandwich can be toasted with sliced cheese. So, you could even get a regular chicken sandwich with the chicken on the side and the bun toasted.

Chicken Quesadilla

Want to try the chicken quesadilla? Just order the breakfast Hash Brown Scramble Burrito, without eggs and then get some shredded cheese on top and chicken nuggets.

Root Beer Float

This one is really easy. Just get some root beer and an IceDream. There you go! Feeling extra wild? You can easily make a Coke float or even a Dr. Pepper float using the very same approach.

Have you ever tried any of these secret menu items at Chick-Fil-A?

Have you ever tried any of these secret menu items at Chick-Fil-A?