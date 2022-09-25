Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru order

photo of money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Imagine that you're really hungry and ready for lunch. You've been waiting in your car in the drive thru at KFC. You're given your order and you drive away. When you open up your bag of food, you get the surprise of a lifetime. That's exactly what happened to a Georgia woman as she found $543.10 under her KFC sandwich after the restaurant misplaced its daily deposit.

After this woman finding the surprise in her lunch and discovering the cash, JoAnn Oliver called the police and returned the money to the restaurant.

"Mrs. Oliver had gone to a local restaurant drive through on her lunch break and returned to work to enjoy her lunch. When she opened her lunch, and removed her sandwich, she was surprised to find $543.10 in cash under her sandwich," the Jackson department said on Facebook.

Turns out the daily deposit for KFC was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag.Oliver returned the money back to KFC, where they refunded the value of Oliver's lunch and gave her a free meal, says WSB-TV. Oliver mentioned that she thought of keeping some of the money for a second but ultimately, she called the police instead."If you don't do the right thing, it's gonna come back on you," Oliver said. "I mean It wasn't mine. I didn't need to keep it. I'll get mine in the future."This statement from Oliver is pretty incredible as Oliver's husband has cancer and currently owes over 2 million in medical bills.

